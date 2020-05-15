Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genpact Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genpact in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $923.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of G opened at $32.91 on Thursday. Genpact has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,004,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

