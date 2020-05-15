National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.30 Million

Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $100.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.40 million and the lowest is $95.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $95.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $403.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $418.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $416.32 million, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $450.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.