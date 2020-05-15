Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $220.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.20 million and the lowest is $215.72 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $130.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $841.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.18 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $908.50 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.54.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

