Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

TXN stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,007,000 after purchasing an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

