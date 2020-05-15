HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. HD Supply reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.14.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

