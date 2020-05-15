K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.33 ($8.53).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €5.12 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.78. K&S has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a one year high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.