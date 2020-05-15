Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €94.00 ($109.30) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.29 ($94.53).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €60.42 ($70.26) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a one year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €61.20 and its 200 day moving average is €87.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

