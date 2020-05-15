Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.10 ($73.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.71 ($78.73).

SAX stock opened at €55.60 ($64.65) on Wednesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €53.26 and a 200-day moving average of €66.28.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

