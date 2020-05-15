Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $70.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.49 million. Natera reported sales of $74.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $328.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $338.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $394.15 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 92.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,104,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at $695,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,350. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,662 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $42,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,977,000 after purchasing an additional 870,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $20,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,908,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.33. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

