Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $187.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $204.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $800.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $896.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $932.02 million, with estimates ranging from $886.60 million to $995.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $66,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,044 shares of company stock worth $3,464,311. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

