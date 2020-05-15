Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post $23.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the highest is $24.06 million. Conifer posted sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $91.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $97.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $104.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNFR opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

