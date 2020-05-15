$632.00 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $632.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $626.16 million and the highest is $643.05 million. Energizer reported sales of $647.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

ENR stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Energizer by 321.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,269.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

