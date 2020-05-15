Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce $95.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.98 million and the highest is $95.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $78.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $394.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $462.54 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $474.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.