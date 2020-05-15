Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report $308.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $341.82 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $324.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,437,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLLI opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

