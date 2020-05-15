Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce sales of $42.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $64.96 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $122.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year sales of $352.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $369.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $395.78 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $405.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.26. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

