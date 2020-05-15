Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post $9.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $36.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a negative net margin of 61.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,177,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4,050.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 404,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

