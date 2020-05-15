$475.50 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $475.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.03 million. Shopify reported sales of $361.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $754.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.25 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 52 week low of $250.04 and a 52 week high of $770.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

National Storage Affiliates Trust Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.30 Million
National Storage Affiliates Trust Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.30 Million
Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.51 Million
Analysts Expect Teladoc Health Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.51 Million
Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Instruments Incorporated Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion
HD Supply Holdings Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion
HD Supply Holdings Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion
K&S PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank
K&S PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank
Rheinmetall PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Rheinmetall PT Set at €94.00 by Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report