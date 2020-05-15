$475.50 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $475.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $364.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.03 million. Shopify reported sales of $361.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $754.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.25 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 52 week low of $250.04 and a 52 week high of $770.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

