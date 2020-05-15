$306.05 Million in Sales Expected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce $306.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.66 million and the lowest is $305.67 million. Vereit reported sales of $316.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

VER opened at $4.66 on Friday. Vereit has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vereit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

