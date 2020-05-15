National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NSEC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Security Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $31,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 16,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,372.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,066 shares of company stock worth $271,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.