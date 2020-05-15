Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTGC. ValuEngine cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $7,245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 167,362 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

