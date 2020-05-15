Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States."

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GNL. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of GNL opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.00. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

