Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) to Strong-Buy

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GGAL. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 144,868 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 323,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

