Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $258.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.