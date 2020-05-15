Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of FREQ opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $190,490.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,886,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,199 shares of company stock worth $714,304.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

