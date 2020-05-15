National Retail Properties (NNN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN):
- 5/5/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 5/4/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/23/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/18/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/17/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – National Retail Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/27/2020 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.
NNN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
