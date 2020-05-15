Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Grows By 5.3%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 14,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

