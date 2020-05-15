Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:
- 5/8/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 5/8/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illinois Tool is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, enterprise initiatives and the policy of rewarding shareholders handsomely. Also, its cost-reduction actions will likely help in offsetting some of the pandemic-induced financial burdens. In first-quarter 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 3.5%, while sales lagged the same by 3.2%. For 2020, it withdrew its previously issued projections due to the pandemic. For the second quarter, it expects a sales decline of 30-40% year over year, with Automotive OEM declining 60-70%. Operating income is expected to be $200-$400 million and free cash flow to exceed $500 million in the second quarter. Forex woes and high debts might be dragging, though healthy liquidity is a relief. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”
- 5/7/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.
- 4/16/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $167.00 to $124.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/1/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $163.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.
- 3/30/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2020 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $154.00.
- 3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ITW stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
