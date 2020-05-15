Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS):

5/14/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

5/13/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $43.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/18/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,668,000 after buying an additional 680,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,847,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 354,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,363 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 40,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

