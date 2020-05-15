Arch Capital Group (ACGL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/20/2020 – Arch Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ACGL opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,711,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

