Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $122.00 to $129.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $149.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $146.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $139.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $138.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $124.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $144.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2020 – Seattle Genetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics' lead drug Adcetris has been performing well since its launch. The drug's label expansion in frontline stage III/IV HL and frontline CD30-expressing PTCL is generating incremental revenues. Collaboration with Japans' Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris looks encouraging as well. The company has multiple ADC candidates in its pipeline, which are progressing well. Among these, Padcev got the FDA approval for a cancer indication, which should reduce heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future quarters. However, excessive reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a concern. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

4/15/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Seattle Genetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/2/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2020 – Seattle Genetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $160.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $168.10.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.18, for a total transaction of $840,206.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 692,083 shares of company stock valued at $107,516,291 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

