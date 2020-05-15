Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Raymond James (RJF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raymond James (NYSE: RJF):

5/12/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2020 – Raymond James had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Raymond James had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $106.00 to $84.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Raymond James had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

3/25/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

