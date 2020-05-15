B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $105,757,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,456,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,903,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

