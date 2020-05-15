Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Natural Foods Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.28.

UNFI opened at $18.08 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $641.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.