B. Riley Weighs in on Verso Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Verso in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.11 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Verso stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Verso has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $475.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Verso by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

