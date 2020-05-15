Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Shares of ZBH opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

