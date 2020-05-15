Oppenheimer Weighs in on Polarityte Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Polarityte in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

PTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polarityte by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 189,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polarityte by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polarityte by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 70,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Polarityte by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

