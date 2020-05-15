Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.17% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,948,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 221,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,164,505 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

