Seaport Global Securities Comments on Valvoline Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NYSE:VVV opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

