TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TapImmune in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TapImmune’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRKR. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.64.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

