Hospitality Properties Trust to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.01. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 517.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 129.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

