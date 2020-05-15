PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE PHM opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

