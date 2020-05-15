Research Analysts Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

SNV opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after buying an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,600 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

