Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wave Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $353.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 501,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 238.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 137,124 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

