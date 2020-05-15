Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPRX. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $502.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.