Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Issued By B. Riley

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.77). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.63) EPS.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

ICD stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 7.85. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 47.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.