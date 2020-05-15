Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Issued By B. Riley

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.81) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.77). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($15.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

ICD stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 7.85. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 47.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Independence Contract Drilling Inc Issued By B. Riley
EVO Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
EVO Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts
McPherson’s Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40
McPherson’s Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44
AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report