EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for EVO Payments in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EVO Payments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVOP. BidaskClub upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on EVO Payments from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

EVOP opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,302 shares of company stock worth $543,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

