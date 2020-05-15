McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Shares of McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.79. McPherson’s shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 154,136 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other McPherson’s news, insider Graham Cubbin bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.77 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,690.00 ($87,723.40). Also, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.95 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,060.00 ($27,702.13).

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

