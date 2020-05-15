Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $632.44

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $632.44 and traded as high as $649.66. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at $646.00, with a volume of 110,218 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.68 million and a P/E ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 727.52.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

