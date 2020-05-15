AstraZeneca plc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $55.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

