China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.88. China New Energy shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 529,879 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.03.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

